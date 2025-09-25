Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 25.09.2025

Ukraine calls for bringing to justice those responsible for Russian war crimes - MFA

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine held a parallel event dedicated to ensuring accountability for Russian crimes.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized: "War criminals must not be immune from justice. Justice itself must be immune from war criminals."

According to him, Russia's war is aimed not only at people, but also at culture.

" More than two hundred Ukrainian artists have been killed, over one hundred media workers lost, and thousands of heritage sites and cultural facilities destroyed or damaged." Sybiha said on X, adding that this is genocide, not an accident.

He emphasized that international law will be respected only when violators know about the inevitability of responsibility: "International law will only be respected when violators know responsibility is inevitable. Putin must feel this inevitability. His war will end only when continuing it costs him more than stopping it."

