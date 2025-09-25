GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

The special unit of military intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Primary" hit two An-26 transport aircraft, a coastal radar MR-10M1 "Mys M1" and a surface radar station during an operation in Russia-occupied Crimea.

