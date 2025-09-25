Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 25.09.2025

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

1 min read
GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

The special unit of military intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Primary" hit two An-26 transport aircraft, a coastal radar MR-10M1 "Mys M1" and a surface radar station during an operation in Russia-occupied Crimea.

"During the raid on the peninsula, special forces of Ukrainian military intelligence burned two transport An-26 aircraft of the Russian invaders and also hit the enemy surface radar station and coastal radar MR-10M1 "Mys M1," the press service of the GUR said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

Tags: #primary #gur

MORE ABOUT

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

13:40 16.09.2025
Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

11:21 16.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence eliminates war criminals in Vladivostok

Ukrainian intelligence eliminates war criminals in Vladivostok

12:08 15.09.2025
Ukraine carries out a large-scale attack on Russian CEC for holding illegal elections in occupied areas of Ukraine – sources

Ukraine carries out a large-scale attack on Russian CEC for holding illegal elections in occupied areas of Ukraine – sources

18:41 10.09.2025
GUR and Third Army Corps form new unit KRAKEN 1654

GUR and Third Army Corps form new unit KRAKEN 1654

14:07 09.09.2025
Main oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Saratov region - sources

Main oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Saratov region - sources

16:44 08.09.2025
Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

11:28 01.09.2025
Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

10:50 29.08.2025
GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

LATEST

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman pass without significant violations - police

Ukraine could receive new ERA tranche as early as Oct – Defense Minister

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

Presidents of Ukraine, Angola discuss food policy, agricultural partnership

Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

Zelenskyy meets Spanish PM, discusses support for Ukraine, EU membership

Ukraine calls for bringing to justice those responsible for Russian war crimes - MFA

Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

AD
AD