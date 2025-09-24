Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Previously, only the most powerful states could afford drones because of their complexity, now tens of thousands of people have learned to kill with the help of drones, and stopping them is much more difficult, Ukrainian President Volodymyr said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

“Now tens of thousands of people have learned to kill professionally with the help of drones. It is much more difficult to stop them than with knives or even bombs. That is what Russia has done with its war. Previously, only the most powerful states could afford drones, they were expensive and complex. And now even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometers, they even change the geography itself,” Zelensky said.