Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

U.S. President Donald Trump said that as of now the greatest progress in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine is that the Russian economy is in terrible shape, and the Ukrainians are "doing a very good job of stopping this large army."

He made the statement while answering media questions during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The journalist asked Trump what progress had been made in ending the war since his last meeting with President Zelenskyy.

"The biggest progress is that the Russian economy is terrible right now. As you know, it's crushing. And, frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army. It's pretty amazing," Trump said.