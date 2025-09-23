Russian bombardment of Zaporizhia on Tuesday injures 7

The number of people injured in enemy shelling today in Zaporizhia has increased to seven, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The number of people injured after the enemy strike on Zaporizhia has increased. Currently, doctors are reporting 7 victims," ​​he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, three people received help from doctors on the spot and refused hospitalization.

Fedorov had previously reported one dead and two wounded.

As reported, Russian troops launched five strikes on Zaporizhia on Tuesday, damaging warehouses and vehicles.