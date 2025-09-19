Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 19.09.2025

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

1 min read
US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that Russia “has not have a lot of success” in the war against Ukraine and this indicates its “weakness.”

“I think that the Russian threat is little overstated. They have not have a lot of success, and as you noted, Ukraine is actually taking back territory. To me, that point to the weakness of Russia. As their economy continues to falter, I think it will be difficult for them to continue this war,” Whitaker said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

However, he noted, “both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal.”

“President Trump is going to continue to find the leverage and to find the conditions where he can bring both sides together and mediate the resolution, because, again, he is not going to set the conditions. Both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal. But let’s continue to work on this… that this resolves in the near future, so that the deaths will end,” Whitaker said.

Tags: #whitaker #russia

MORE ABOUT

11:26 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

13:58 18.09.2025
SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

12:15 18.09.2025
Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

21:28 17.09.2025
New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

17:49 17.09.2025
There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

21:14 16.09.2025
Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

12:25 16.09.2025
Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

12:21 15.09.2025
Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

LATEST

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

AD
AD