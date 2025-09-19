US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that Russia “has not have a lot of success” in the war against Ukraine and this indicates its “weakness.”

“I think that the Russian threat is little overstated. They have not have a lot of success, and as you noted, Ukraine is actually taking back territory. To me, that point to the weakness of Russia. As their economy continues to falter, I think it will be difficult for them to continue this war,” Whitaker said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

However, he noted, “both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal.”

“President Trump is going to continue to find the leverage and to find the conditions where he can bring both sides together and mediate the resolution, because, again, he is not going to set the conditions. Both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal. But let’s continue to work on this… that this resolves in the near future, so that the deaths will end,” Whitaker said.