Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has held a meeting with the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, during which, in particular, they discussed ways of supporting Ukraine from the World Bank.

"I outlined the priorities of the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026, which are primarily state defense and social stability. I spoke about our approaches to balancing defense needs and other expenditures, as well as solving the problem of the budget deficit. We discussed ways of supporting Ukraine from the World Bank in times of great challenges," she wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine continues to advance reforms in accordance with international obligations.

"Ukraine continues to advance reforms in accordance with our international obligations, in particular, strengthening anti-corruption institutions. We also agreed to continue contacts to deepen cooperation. I am grateful to the World Bank team for their continued reliable support to Ukraine in these difficult times of full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko concluded.