Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 18.09.2025

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

1 min read
Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

 Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has held a meeting with the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, during which, in particular, they discussed ways of supporting Ukraine from the World Bank.

"I outlined the priorities of the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026, which are primarily state defense and social stability. I spoke about our approaches to balancing defense needs and other expenditures, as well as solving the problem of the budget deficit. We discussed ways of supporting Ukraine from the World Bank in times of great challenges," she wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine continues to advance reforms in accordance with international obligations.

"Ukraine continues to advance reforms in accordance with our international obligations, in particular, strengthening anti-corruption institutions. We also agreed to continue contacts to deepen cooperation. I am grateful to the World Bank team for their continued reliable support to Ukraine in these difficult times of full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko concluded.

Tags: #world_bank #meeting #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

18:54 17.09.2025
Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

18:10 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

15:38 16.09.2025
Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

12:37 16.09.2025
Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

11:35 13.09.2025
Svyrydenko meets with Prince Harry: Our dream is to hold Invictus Games in Ukraine

Svyrydenko meets with Prince Harry: Our dream is to hold Invictus Games in Ukraine

20:50 12.09.2025
Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

16:45 12.09.2025
Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

17:49 10.09.2025
Shmyhal takes part in E5 meeting in London

Shmyhal takes part in E5 meeting in London

17:27 10.09.2025
Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

20:20 09.09.2025
Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

FSB agent who led Russian Interior Ministry during occupation of Kherson sentenced to life in absentia

Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Cabinet proposes to regulate principles of biosafety, biosecurity in Ukraine

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

AD
AD