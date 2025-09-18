Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:29 18.09.2025

Zelenskyy, commanders discuss needs of 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the command post of the 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade heard a report by acting brigade commander Yehor Nozdriakov on the situation in the area of ​​responsibility of his brigade.

“The head of state discussed with commanders the needs of the brigade, as well as changes in approaches to contract service, possible new formats and additional conditions,” the presidential press service said on Thursday.

They separately discussed the implementation of the decision on a simplified procedure for the purchase of pickup trucks by combat brigades, which was adopted at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters in August.

“In addition, the issue was the protection of soldiers on the frontline from drones. In particular, special cartridges and portable electronic warfare equipment were discussed,” the statement reads.

