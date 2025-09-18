SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) flew to Bashkortostan (Russia) and attacked one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants of the aggressor country - Gazprom Naftokhim Salavat LLC, an informed source in the special service told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 installation - the heart of the plant. It is it that first purifies oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil," the souce said.

A strong fire is recorded on the territory of the plant and a black column of smoke is rising.

"The SBU is systematically blocking the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget. Each "cotton" on a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor's ability to fight against Ukraine. Deep strikes deep into the Russian Federation demonstrate: there are no longer any safe regions for the enemy," the source said.

Earlier, the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov reported a fire at the Gazprom Neftokhim Salavat petrochemical complex. "Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise... The enterprise's security opened fire to destroy it. We are determining the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," he wrote.