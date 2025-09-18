Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 18.09.2025

SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

2 min read
SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) flew to Bashkortostan (Russia) and attacked one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants of the aggressor country - Gazprom Naftokhim Salavat LLC, an informed source in the special service told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 installation - the heart of the plant. It is it that first purifies oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil," the souce said.

A strong fire is recorded on the territory of the plant and a black column of smoke is rising.

"The SBU is systematically blocking the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget. Each "cotton" on a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor's ability to fight against Ukraine. Deep strikes deep into the Russian Federation demonstrate: there are no longer any safe regions for the enemy," the source said.

Earlier, the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov reported a fire at the Gazprom Neftokhim Salavat petrochemical complex. "Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise... The enterprise's security opened fire to destroy it. We are determining the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," he wrote.

Tags: #strike #sbu #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

14:03 18.09.2025
Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

12:15 18.09.2025
Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

21:28 17.09.2025
New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

17:49 17.09.2025
There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

14:47 17.09.2025
SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

21:14 16.09.2025
Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

19:00 16.09.2025
NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

12:25 16.09.2025
Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Kyivteploenergo announces another search of office by National Police, groundless disruption of enterprise's work

Zelenskyy, commanders discuss needs of 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

AD
AD