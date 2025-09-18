Interfax-Ukraine
10:37 18.09.2025

Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv for talks on military cooperation

Photo: https://x.com/MON_GOV_PL

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamysz has arrived in Kyiv on a visit to discuss military cooperation and repelling Russian aggression, the Polish Ministry of National Defense said on X on Thursday morning.

"Deputy Prime Minister W. Kosińska-Kamysz is visiting Kyiv with a delegation from the Ministry of National Defense and the Polish Armed Forces, where he will discuss, among other topics, military cooperation, further support for Ukraine, which is defending itself, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression," the message says.

Later, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that he had already met with his Polish counterpart.

"Today in Kyiv, together with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosińska-Kamysz, we honored those who died for Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram, illustrating the post with a joint photo in which both ministers lay flowers at a spontaneous national memorial to those who died for Ukraine near the wall of the St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv.

