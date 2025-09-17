Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

Russia has attacked electrical substations, which led to delays in the movement of passenger trains in the Dnipro and Odesa directions, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways - UZ) said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

"As a result of the enemy's complex attack on substations, we have delays in passenger trains in the Odesa and Dnipro directions. Some of the trains are running on changed routes, Some 20 reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed. Our dispatchers stopped a number of trains at a safe distance from the affected area," the message said.

"As for international connections, in particular in Chełm and Przemyśl, we are already in touch with dispatch teams of foreign railways and are coordinating transfers, train delays, and accelerated border control," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Regarding suburban connections, the company announced the cancellation of the following flights:

№6501/6592 Znamyanka - Shevchenko – Cherkasy,

№6503 Znamianka - Myronivka;

№6331 Znamianka - Pomichna;

№6332 Kolosivka - Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytsky station;

№6036 Pomichna - Znamianka shortened to Sakharna station.

"Work is underway to restore power to signaling equipment, currently traffic is established in a backup format," Ukrzaliznytsia said.