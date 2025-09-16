Ukraine submits report to European Commission on implementation of Cluster 1 negotiation measures

The Ukrainian Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has submitted to the European Commission a report for 2025 on the implementation of measures to open negotiations with the European Union under Cluster 1 "Fundamentals" of the EU accession process.

"The document contains information on the implementation of the Roadmaps in the areas of the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as the Action Plan for the protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine", the office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that Ukraine, for its part, is fully ready to open negotiations under Cluster 1 and expects the EU to soon demonstrate unity in adopting this decision.

In particular, the report notes that despite Russia's war against Ukraine, the country has maintained the pace of reforms and is implementing measures envisaged in key strategic documents, in particular the Roadmaps and the Action Plan for the Protection of National Minorities.

Thus, the Roadmap for the Rule of Law covers the issues of justice, the fight against corruption, fundamental rights, as well as justice, freedom and security and provides for 529 measures for their implementation.

The Roadmap for the Reform of Public Administration covers the issues of strategic principles, policy development and coordination, civil service and human resources management, accountability, service delivery and public finance management and provides for 91 measures for their implementation.

The Roadmap for the Functioning of Democratic Institutions covers the issues of the general framework of democracy, the electoral process, the functioning of parliaments in a democratic system and the role of civil society and provides for 96 measures.

The Action Plan for the Protection of National Minorities (Communities) contains 122 measures, combined into nine strategic objectives.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of Cluster 1 "Fundamentals" of accession in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30, it approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the EU under Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations."