Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 16.09.2025

Ukraine submits report to European Commission on implementation of Cluster 1 negotiation measures

2 min read
Ukraine submits report to European Commission on implementation of Cluster 1 negotiation measures

The Ukrainian Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has submitted to the European Commission a report for 2025 on the implementation of measures to open negotiations with the European Union under Cluster 1 "Fundamentals" of the EU accession process.

"The document contains information on the implementation of the Roadmaps in the areas of the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as the Action Plan for the protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine", the office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that Ukraine, for its part, is fully ready to open negotiations under Cluster 1 and expects the EU to soon demonstrate unity in adopting this decision.

In particular, the report notes that despite Russia's war against Ukraine, the country has maintained the pace of reforms and is implementing measures envisaged in key strategic documents, in particular the Roadmaps and the Action Plan for the Protection of National Minorities.

Thus, the Roadmap for the Rule of Law covers the issues of justice, the fight against corruption, fundamental rights, as well as justice, freedom and security and provides for 529 measures for their implementation.

The Roadmap for the Reform of Public Administration covers the issues of strategic principles, policy development and coordination, civil service and human resources management, accountability, service delivery and public finance management and provides for 91 measures for their implementation.

The Roadmap for the Functioning of Democratic Institutions covers the issues of the general framework of democracy, the electoral process, the functioning of parliaments in a democratic system and the role of civil society and provides for 96 measures.

The Action Plan for the Protection of National Minorities (Communities) contains 122 measures, combined into nine strategic objectives.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of Cluster 1 "Fundamentals" of accession in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30, it approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the EU under Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations."

Tags: #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:42 16.09.2025
Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

19:38 16.09.2025
Cyprus to push for opening Ukraine's negotiation clusters during its EU presidency from Jan 1

Cyprus to push for opening Ukraine's negotiation clusters during its EU presidency from Jan 1

20:47 15.09.2025
Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Defense discuss cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Defense discuss cooperation in defense industry

15:42 13.09.2025
Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

16:43 12.09.2025
Trump unsure if Russia ready for talks

Trump unsure if Russia ready for talks

15:39 12.09.2025
US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

15:03 12.09.2025
Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

14:33 12.09.2025
European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

22:06 11.09.2025
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

18:24 11.09.2025
Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

About 800 civilians still remain in Kupiansk, authorities urge them to evacuate

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Ronald McDonald House expects to receive construction permit on territory of Okhmatdyt in Dec 2025

Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

Local resident killed in Kherson shelling

Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

AD
AD