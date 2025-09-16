Twenty people already known to have been injured in night attack on Zaporizhia, incl four children – regional administration

The number of people injured in the night attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 20 people, including four children, said head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"People continue to turn to doctors for help. Among the victims are four children," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that 18 people were injured and one person was killed due to a missile strike on the city. Large fires also broke out: the fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of ​​350 square meters, two trucks in a parking lot and a service station with an area of ​​600 square meters.