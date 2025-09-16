Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:37 16.09.2025

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

1 min read
Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Two people were killed and 18 were injured, including two children, in strikes on the city of Zaporizhia on Tuesday night, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"At least 10 strikes on the city. Two people killed, 18 wounded, including two children," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

She also mentioned the death in a strike on a farm in Mykolaiv region and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions also suffered this night - more than 100 drones and 150 aerial bombs. Terror against civilians continues. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our cities and our people. The world must react quickly and tighten sanctions to deprive the enemy of the resources to terrorize our people," Svyrydenko wrote.

Earlier, one person was reported dead and 18 injured in a rocket attack on the city. Large-scale fires also broke out: the fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of ​​350 sq m., two trucks in a parking lot and a service station with an area of ​​600 sq m.

Tags: #strikes #zaporizhzhia #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

13:36 16.09.2025
Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

11:35 13.09.2025
Svyrydenko meets with Prince Harry: Our dream is to hold Invictus Games in Ukraine

Svyrydenko meets with Prince Harry: Our dream is to hold Invictus Games in Ukraine

17:27 10.09.2025
Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

18:08 09.09.2025
Svyrydenko hands over letter to IMF mission requesting new cooperation program

Svyrydenko hands over letter to IMF mission requesting new cooperation program

09:41 09.09.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedures for importing equipment for projects involving significant investments

Cabinet simplifies procedures for importing equipment for projects involving significant investments

19:50 08.09.2025
Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

17:43 05.09.2025
Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

09:16 05.09.2025
Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

18:09 03.09.2025
First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

LATEST

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Elections held by occupiers in Sevastopol are illegal – CCD

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

EU Council adopts recommendation on transition from temporary protection to displaced Ukrainians

Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

AD
AD