Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Two people were killed and 18 were injured, including two children, in strikes on the city of Zaporizhia on Tuesday night, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"At least 10 strikes on the city. Two people killed, 18 wounded, including two children," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

She also mentioned the death in a strike on a farm in Mykolaiv region and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions also suffered this night - more than 100 drones and 150 aerial bombs. Terror against civilians continues. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our cities and our people. The world must react quickly and tighten sanctions to deprive the enemy of the resources to terrorize our people," Svyrydenko wrote.

Earlier, one person was reported dead and 18 injured in a rocket attack on the city. Large-scale fires also broke out: the fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of ​​350 sq m., two trucks in a parking lot and a service station with an area of ​​600 sq m.