Poland announces drone training program with Ukrainian specialists

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Trainings on the use of drones and other cooperation events with Ukrainian specialists in the field of drone systems and anti-drone systems will be held in Poland, the press service of the Polish Ministry of National Defense has reported.

"In connection with questions about the venue for the planned trainings on the use of drones and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we inform you that negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries on in-depth cooperation in the field of drone systems and anti-drone systems," the Ministry said on X on Friday.

"All these events are to take place in Poland," the press service reported.

It was previously reported that on September 11, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wisław Kukula, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of implementing technologies in modern warfare. It was noted that the main topic of the conversation was "the rules for exchanging information about air threats and opportunities for cooperation in the field of implementing technologies and operational use of unmanned reconnaissance and strike systems within the framework of the droneization of the battlefield."