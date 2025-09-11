Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the psychological incident committed by Russians with their drones on Polish territory is reminiscent of the situation with Crimea.

"In my opinion, the most terrible thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. Psychologically, how is it different? It's just a technological war now. Right now, we simply don't need little green men who have entered your territory," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.

According to the President, today the same role in Poland was performed by Russian-made UAVs.

As Zelenskyy explained, in the case of the occupation of Crimea, Ukraine received signals from its partners that "the main thing is not to bring it to war."

"For me, this is very similar to Crimea. I think that this is similar to a rehearsal. I am sharing what I think," he noted.