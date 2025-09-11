Merz congratulates ex-German ambassador to Ukraine on appointment as chief of federal intelligence service

Photo: https://x.com/bundeskanzler

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on Thursday congratulated former German ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger on his appointment as Chief of the federal intelligence service (Bundesnachrichtendienst, BND).

"A secure, sovereign Germany needs strong security structures. The security situation is serious. The BND must work at the highest level to achieve this. I wish the new BND President Martin Jaeger great success in this important task. For successful cooperation," Merz said on X the social network.

On September 5, Jaeger announced that he was leaving the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine, his successor Heiko Thoms will arrive in Kyiv in the middle of September.