Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has held a monthly meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces and heard reports on the results of the combat use of drones of various types over the past month.

"Ukrainian drones inflicted serious damage on the enemy both at the tactical level and in the deep rear. This includes the destruction and damage to logistics and support facilities, in particular oil refineries, ammunition depots, air defense systems, as well as the effective operation of drones directly on the front line," Syrsky said on Telegram channel following the meeting.

During August, Ukrainian drones hit more than 60,000 targets, mostly with kamikaze drones and strike bombers, which account for the largest share of destroyed enemy equipment and manpower.

Syrsky also indicated that, according to intelligence, the enemy continues to adapt and copy Ukrainian successful technologies, in particular in the field of interceptor drones.

"We are dealing with a direct technological race, in which the advantage will be for those who do not simply modernize - but are ahead. Our task is to constantly improve existing solutions and create new technologies and tactics for using unmanned systems," he said.

Expanding the structure and forming new units of the "Drone Line" remains one of the priority areas of work. The Defense Forces also continue to intensify strikes in operational depth, in particular against the equipment and personnel of the occupation forces. Deep strikes consistently reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation. Work is also underway to scale up electronic warfare capabilities.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to the analysis of the combat use of drones, as well as the complex processing of large amounts of information. Analytics of the use of UAVs allows you to quickly adjust tactics, increase efficiency, and get ahead of the enemy," Syrsky said.