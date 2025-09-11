Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:25 11.09.2025

Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

2 min read
Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has held a monthly meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces and heard reports on the results of the combat use of drones of various types over the past month.

"Ukrainian drones inflicted serious damage on the enemy both at the tactical level and in the deep rear. This includes the destruction and damage to logistics and support facilities, in particular oil refineries, ammunition depots, air defense systems, as well as the effective operation of drones directly on the front line," Syrsky said on Telegram channel following the meeting.

During August, Ukrainian drones hit more than 60,000 targets, mostly with kamikaze drones and strike bombers, which account for the largest share of destroyed enemy equipment and manpower.

Syrsky also indicated that, according to intelligence, the enemy continues to adapt and copy Ukrainian successful technologies, in particular in the field of interceptor drones.

"We are dealing with a direct technological race, in which the advantage will be for those who do not simply modernize - but are ahead. Our task is to constantly improve existing solutions and create new technologies and tactics for using unmanned systems," he said.

Expanding the structure and forming new units of the "Drone Line" remains one of the priority areas of work. The Defense Forces also continue to intensify strikes in operational depth, in particular against the equipment and personnel of the occupation forces. Deep strikes consistently reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation. Work is also underway to scale up electronic warfare capabilities.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to the analysis of the combat use of drones, as well as the complex processing of large amounts of information. Analytics of the use of UAVs allows you to quickly adjust tactics, increase efficiency, and get ahead of the enemy," Syrsky said.

Tags: #drones #targets

MORE ABOUT

14:40 11.09.2025
Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

14:36 11.09.2025
Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

19:52 10.09.2025
Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

18:23 09.09.2025
UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

20:48 04.09.2025
Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

09:47 04.09.2025
Shmyhal proposes naval drone cooperation with New Zealand

Shmyhal proposes naval drone cooperation with New Zealand

13:24 27.08.2025
Ukrainian companies ready to produce millions of drones next year, but need funding - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian companies ready to produce millions of drones next year, but need funding - Ministry of Defense

12:34 26.08.2025
Trump: US studying experience of using drones in Ukraine’s war

Trump: US studying experience of using drones in Ukraine’s war

14:53 25.08.2025
Military receives drones in record 5 days through DOT-Chain Defence – DPA

Military receives drones in record 5 days through DOT-Chain Defence – DPA

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

AD
AD