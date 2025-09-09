Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 09.09.2025

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

2 min read
Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

The findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine show that powerful aerial bombs dropped by the Russian armed forces caused 15% of all civilian casualties in 2025, with the highest losses in July, when 67 people were killed and 209 injured, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Danielle Bell said in a statement distributed by the mission's press service on Tuesday.

"The Mission also documented that approximately 63 per cent of all civilian casualties in 2025 occurred near the frontline, with disproportionate harm to older persons and persons with disabilities. Over 43 per cent of civilians killed in frontline areas were over 60 years old," the statement reads.

The mission said international humanitarian law prohibits attacks on civilians and requires all feasible precautions to be taken to avoid civilian casualties during hostilities.

"Civilian casualties continue to be concentrated near the frontline, where over 60 per cent of losses occur, with older persons and persons with disabilities disproportionately affected," the document reads.

The UN Monitoring Mission said it continues to collect additional information regarding the alleged Russian airstrike on the village of Yarova, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, which is located less than 8 kilometers from the frontline.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a mobile post office of Ukrposhta in the village of Yarova. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that more than 20 people who came to receive pensions were killed. Later, 24 people were reported dead and 19 wounded.

Tags: #bombardment #un #victims

MORE ABOUT

20:54 08.09.2025
UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

20:24 29.08.2025
Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

09:09 29.08.2025
Already 23 victims of Russian attack in Kyiv

Already 23 victims of Russian attack in Kyiv

20:12 28.08.2025
Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

10:25 28.08.2025
Casualties in latest Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 48, including 10 fatalities – Kyiv officials

Casualties in latest Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 48, including 10 fatalities – Kyiv officials

13:04 19.08.2025
Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

17:23 18.08.2025
Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

21:01 04.08.2025
Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

20:22 04.08.2025
Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

21:04 25.07.2025
Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha

Trump says FBI investigating murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Shmyhal urges allies at Ramstein to fund weapons production: There is threat of losing edge in FPV drones on frontline

European Parliament approves resolution on European Commission's reports for 2023-24 on Ukraine's progress in reforms – Poroshenko

AD
AD