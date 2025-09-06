Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

The readiness of the main sectors for the upcoming heating season in Ukraine is currently over 80%, says Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko

"Preparation for winter. Every winter during war is a test of resilience. We have to work with you as one team. Today the readiness of the main sectors is over 80%," Svyrydenko said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Uzhgorod on Friday.

In particular, according to her, 115,000 residential buildings have already been prepared, which is 79.6% of the plan, as well as 21,000 social facilities, which is 87.6%.

"We plan to have all necessary measures completed by the start of the season," the prime minister stressed.