Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:07 06.09.2025

Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

1 min read
Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

The readiness of the main sectors for the upcoming heating season in Ukraine is currently over 80%, says Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko

"Preparation for winter. Every winter during war is a test of resilience. We have to work with you as one team. Today the readiness of the main sectors is over 80%," Svyrydenko said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Uzhgorod on Friday.

In particular, according to her, 115,000 residential buildings have already been prepared, which is 79.6% of the plan, as well as 21,000 social facilities, which is 87.6%.

"We plan to have all necessary measures completed by the start of the season," the prime minister stressed.

Tags: #heating_season

MORE ABOUT

10:01 26.08.2025
Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

14:12 22.08.2025
Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

15:18 18.08.2025
Ukraine to accumulate at least 13.2 bcm of gas by start of heating season – Hrynchuk

Ukraine to accumulate at least 13.2 bcm of gas by start of heating season – Hrynchuk

12:10 01.08.2025
DTEK invests UAH 6.9 bln in winter preparations

DTEK invests UAH 6.9 bln in winter preparations

16:07 26.03.2025
EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

13:08 24.03.2025
Kyiv residents' debt for heating, hot water reaches UAH 8 bln

Kyiv residents' debt for heating, hot water reaches UAH 8 bln

20:32 11.03.2025
Some Ukrainian cities face severe challenges next heating season – expert

Some Ukrainian cities face severe challenges next heating season – expert

13:12 05.11.2024
Shmyhal: This to be second heating season when we use only Ukrainian gas

Shmyhal: This to be second heating season when we use only Ukrainian gas

12:04 31.10.2024
Kyivteploenergo starts supplying heat to 16% of housing stock

Kyivteploenergo starts supplying heat to 16% of housing stock

13:32 15.10.2024
Residential buildings more than 99% ready for heating season – Shmyhal

Residential buildings more than 99% ready for heating season – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

LATEST

State budget revenues increase by 24.2%, expenditures by 23.7% for 8 months of 2025

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

TPPs have plan B with coal imports in case of loss of production due to Russian shelling – Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo completes 1st stage of passive protection for critical equipment, to finish second by Q1 2026 – Supervisory Board member

Ukrainian govt appoints 3 members of National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission

Ukrnafta continues implementing API standards to improve equipment interchangeability, process efficiency

VEON replaces its representative on Kyivstar's supervisory board

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

AD
AD