18:51 08.09.2025

AFU General Staff: 77 combat clashes take place on front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk axis

Along the entire front line, 77 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00 Monday, the enemy's most active actions remain in Pokrovsk direction, where 31 battles took place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions ... The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 25 attacks," the General Staff said in a report on its Telegram channel.

In Novo-Pavlivsk axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions by enemy troops, and six more clashes are still ongoing.

In Lyman axis today the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions, four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In Toretsk axis, the enemy made five attempts to penetrate the defense of the Ukrainian troops.

In Kramatorsk axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times.

In Siversk-Slobozhansk and Kursk axes, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today, two more clashes are ongoing. According to information, Ukrainian units in these directions carried out active actions and had success in certain areas.

In Siversk axis, Russian units twice attempted to advance on the positions of our troops.

In Prydniprovsk axis, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivsky Bridge.

In Pivdenno-Slobozhansk and Kupyansk directions, isolated combat actions were recorded. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in Huliai-Pole and Orikhove directions, the General Staff report says.

