Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 08.09.2025

Iskander cruise missile hits govt building, but warhead doesn’t explode

2 min read
Iskander cruise missile hits govt building, but warhead doesn’t explode
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

On the night of September 7, it was not a Shahed-type strike UAV that hit the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but an Iskander cruise missile, but its warhead did not detonate, Defense Express reports.

"During the large-scale combined long-range attack by the Russian Federation, which took place on the night of September 7, it was not a Shahed drone that hit the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex. Its warhead did not explode," the Defence Express news article says, citing its own sources.

It is noted that the fire that broke out on the upper floors of the building was caused by the ignition of fuel from the rocket tanks.

In turn, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, after a visit to the government building, which took place today with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed that it was indeed an Iskander.

“I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows exactly what he is doing. The Iskander ballistic missile that struck the Cabinet of Ministers was aimed right there - at the heart of Ukraine’s government. We were shown sizeable remnants of the actual missile. And a multitude of shrapnel coming from the cluster munition embedded in the Iskander,” she said on Facebook.

The ambassador added that it was only because the missile did not detonate completely that the entire building was not reduced to rubble.

Tags: #missile_strikes #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

11:40 08.09.2025
Svyrydenko shows diplomats damage from Russian attack on Cabinet building

Svyrydenko shows diplomats damage from Russian attack on Cabinet building

18:56 27.08.2025
IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

15:59 27.08.2025
Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

15:48 27.08.2025
Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

15:25 27.08.2025
Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

15:12 27.08.2025
Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

11:42 22.08.2025
Govt not considering issue of increasing tariffs for housing needs – Kuleba

Govt not considering issue of increasing tariffs for housing needs – Kuleba

10:04 22.08.2025
Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

17:55 20.08.2025
Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

LATEST

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

AD
AD