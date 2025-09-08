Iskander cruise missile hits govt building, but warhead doesn’t explode

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

On the night of September 7, it was not a Shahed-type strike UAV that hit the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but an Iskander cruise missile, but its warhead did not detonate, Defense Express reports.

"During the large-scale combined long-range attack by the Russian Federation, which took place on the night of September 7, it was not a Shahed drone that hit the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex. Its warhead did not explode," the Defence Express news article says, citing its own sources.

It is noted that the fire that broke out on the upper floors of the building was caused by the ignition of fuel from the rocket tanks.

In turn, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, after a visit to the government building, which took place today with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed that it was indeed an Iskander.

“I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows exactly what he is doing. The Iskander ballistic missile that struck the Cabinet of Ministers was aimed right there - at the heart of Ukraine’s government. We were shown sizeable remnants of the actual missile. And a multitude of shrapnel coming from the cluster munition embedded in the Iskander,” she said on Facebook.

The ambassador added that it was only because the missile did not detonate completely that the entire building was not reduced to rubble.