Drone attack on Zaporizhia claims 44 victims

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia with drones on Saturday night, hospitalizing 44 residents of the region, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The night of September 5-6 was especially difficult for Zaporizhia. The enemy attacked the city with at least 16 UAVs," he wrote in a telegram.

According to Fedorov, three injured people remain in hospitals, dozens of residents received medical assistance. At least 22 high-rise buildings and 60 private houses were also damaged, a kindergarten was destroyed, and several industrial enterprises that have nothing to do with military production were seriously damaged.

"In total, 44 people are in hospitals after the massive attack," he noted.