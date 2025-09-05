AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Ryazan Oil Refinery, reports attack on number of other facilities of Russian aggressor

On the night of September 5, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, the ingress of oil into the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit has been recorded, the estimated capacity of which is 6 million tonnes of oil per year," the Telegram message says.

As noted, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is one of the four largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces gasoline of various grades, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases and other oil products. The facility is involved in providing the Russian occupation army.

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the position of two divisions of the S-400 Triumph air defense missile system in Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

"According to preliminary data, there was a hit on the command vehicle and the control post," the General Staff reports.

In addition, units of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked a warehouse of engineering ammunition and UAVs of Russian troops in the area of ​​the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. "The result was a secondary detonation at the facility, followed by a fire," the report says.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, to provide fuel, lubricants and ammunition to the invading army and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. Will follow ... Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff noted.