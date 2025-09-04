Germany proposes to supply 480 infantry fighting vehicles annually to arm Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Germany plans to finance a large-scale expansion of the Ukrainian armed forces, seeking to turn Ukraine, which is at war, into a "porcupine" that Russia will be afraid to even touch, the British Telegraph wrote on Thursday.

Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, will outline concrete plans for security guarantees at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, which will include a commitment to arm five new brigades. Berlin is proposing to increase Ukraine’s air defense capabilities by 20 percent each year and to cooperate on the production of Ukrainian cruise missiles.

Arming the five brigades would include the supply of 480 armored infantry vehicles each year. However, Germany is not making any firm commitments to send its own troops to Ukraine to monitor compliance with the upcoming ceasefire.

Berlin said the offer of support was conditional on the United States providing security guarantees for Ukraine. European leaders will call Donald Trump today to inform him of the latest plans.