Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Magura naval drones destroyed four helicopters of the Russian occupiers and shot down two enemy aircraft, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported during the ceremony of transferring drone models to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II on Thursday.

"Two helicopters were destroyed, and one was hit by a Magura V6, it had 73 missiles on it. And two aircrafts were shot down by a Magura V7," said the commander of the special unit Group 13, answering the question of how many helicopters were destroyed by Magura drones.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the commander also noted that the smallest Magura V5 drone hit and sank 16 enemy ships.

Intelligence representative Andriy Yusov added that a combat helicopter was also located on one of the sunken Russian ships. "There was a helicopter on the Kotov and it went with the ship," the unit commander noted.

Sergey Kotov is the fourth corvette in the series of patrol ships of the project 22160 class Vasil Bykov. Carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

As reported, in December 2024, Ukrainian soldiers of the special unit Group 13 for the first time in history destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons.