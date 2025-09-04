Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 04.09.2025

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

2 min read
Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Magura naval drones destroyed four helicopters of the Russian occupiers and shot down two enemy aircraft, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported during the ceremony of transferring drone models to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II on Thursday.

"Two helicopters were destroyed, and one was hit by a Magura V6, it had 73 missiles on it. And two aircrafts were shot down by a Magura V7," said the commander of the special unit Group 13, answering the question of how many helicopters were destroyed by Magura drones.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the commander also noted that the smallest Magura V5 drone hit and sank 16 enemy ships.

Intelligence representative Andriy Yusov added that a combat helicopter was also located on one of the sunken Russian ships. "There was a helicopter on the Kotov and it went with the ship," the unit commander noted.

Sergey Kotov is the fourth corvette in the series of patrol ships of the project 22160 class Vasil Bykov. Carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

As reported, in December 2024, Ukrainian soldiers of the special unit Group 13 for the first time in history destroyed an air target using a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons.

Tags: #jet #magura #helicopters

MORE ABOUT

15:23 04.09.2025
Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

11:28 01.09.2025
Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

15:59 28.06.2025
SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

15:25 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

09:50 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

15:10 15.05.2025
Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

11:16 14.03.2025
Evacuation at the Cost of Lives. UNMISS personnel killed and injured during attack on UN helicopter in Nasir, South Sudan

Evacuation at the Cost of Lives. UNMISS personnel killed and injured during attack on UN helicopter in Nasir, South Sudan

19:42 29.01.2025
Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

17:06 27.07.2024
Defense Intelligence: Three helicopters burned down in Russia over past week

Defense Intelligence: Three helicopters burned down in Russia over past week

10:13 24.01.2024
Germany to supply military helicopters to Ukraine for first time

Germany to supply military helicopters to Ukraine for first time

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

AD
AD