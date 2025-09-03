Ukrainian Fire Point to produce fuel for its long-range Flamingo missiles in Denmark

Ukrainian company Fire Point will produce fuel for its long-range Flamingo missiles in Denmark, the production will be located near the Skrydstrup, where Danish F-16s are based, the Danish Ministry of Defense reported.

"Fire Point, a Ukrainian rocket fuel producer, is setting up production in South Jutland. This means that Denmark is once again at the forefront of supporting Ukrainians. This is an important step for Ukraine's security and creates opportunities for cooperation with Danish and European companies," the Defense Ministry said in a press release on its website on Wednesday.

The first Ukrainian company, Fire Point, is reported to be setting up production near the Skrydstrup Air Base outside Vojens and will produce, among other things, rocket fuel.

"This is helping Ukraine in its fight for security, its own independence and, no less importantly, its ability to live in peace," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters.

Reuters notes that the launch of Ukrainian production in Denmark "will mark the first expansion of a Ukrainian defense company’s activities abroad."

Denmark has supported Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has so far provided DKK 67.6 billion ($10.13 billion) in military support, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported.

The press release of the Ministry of Defense of this country notes that the creation of the Fire Point company in Denmark is the result of an agreement that the government concluded with the government of Ukraine in June. This allows Ukrainian defense companies to establish production in Denmark. Denmark has also allocated DKK 500 million to accelerate the creation of the Ukrainian defense industry in Denmark.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Flamingo missiles the most successful weapon of Ukraine. The NABU is conducting an investigation into the Fire Point company related to the production of drones.