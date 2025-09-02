Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Through the DOT-Chain Defense system, some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 million were delivered to the frontline in the first month of operation. This system has become a platform through which combat brigades can directly order various types of UAVs.

As Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the Telegram channel, 12 brigades in the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kharkiv directions are currently involved in the project.

"The military notes the convenience and speed of the marketplace, where they are able to choose drones independently and receive them not in months, but in a matter of days," the report says.

According to the minister, since the first order on July 31, the system has demonstrated the following advantages: speed: the supply cycle has been reduced by more than 5 times. The average delivery time is up to 2 weeks, the record is 5 days from the moment of order to receipt on the front line; choice: the military chooses the necessary models themselves. Currently, 151 types of drones are available; manufacturers: 25 companies are represented on the marketplace; expansion of the range: in addition to FPV drones, heavy bomber drones have been added. The fastest delivery of such drones was 12 days; growth in volumes: in total, the soldiers have already ordered more than 11,000 drones worth UAH 397 million.

"We are working on scaling and developing the marketplace. Units also have the opportunity, through DOT-Chain Defence, to receive equipment directly from manufacturers for points within the Drone Army Bonus program. We have a specific goal - to create a platform that will help our defenders receive everything they need on time and in sufficient quantities," said Shmyhal.