Enemy occupies Voskresenka, advances near Maliyivka and Kamyanka – DeepState

The enemy has occupied the village of Voskresenka (Komarska rural community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), advanced near the village of Maliyivka (Velykomykhaylivka rural community, Synelnyky district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and the village of Kamyanka (Dvurechanska rural community, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region), the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reports.

As reported in the project, the situation around the village of Dachne (Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region) has been clarified; Russian occupiers do not control the settlement.