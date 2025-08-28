Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 28.08.2025

NATO Secretary General: We cannot be naive about Russia, we need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs

1 min read
NATO Secretary General: We cannot be naive about Russia, we need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, called for "not being naive" with regard to the Russian Federation and for providing Ukrainians with everything they need for self-defense.

“Last night’s terrible attacks on Kyiv, killing so many innocent civilians, show yet again that we cannot be naïve about Russia. We need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself & secure a lasting peace,” he said on X.

Tags: #general #ukraine #nato #secretary

MORE ABOUT

21:10 28.08.2025
Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

20:16 28.08.2025
Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

09:42 27.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova ready to launch EU accession talks on Cluster 1 – Ukraine's trade rep

Ukraine, Moldova ready to launch EU accession talks on Cluster 1 – Ukraine's trade rep

17:15 23.08.2025
Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

17:00 23.08.2025
Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again

Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again

15:33 22.08.2025
NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

19:37 21.08.2025
European countries call on USA to deploy fighter jets to Romania to support Ukraine – media

European countries call on USA to deploy fighter jets to Romania to support Ukraine – media

12:04 21.08.2025
Majority of Ukrainians believe EU membership will bring prosperity within a decade

Majority of Ukrainians believe EU membership will bring prosperity within a decade

11:44 21.08.2025
Polish and NATO aircraft scramble in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Polish and NATO aircraft scramble in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

20:28 20.08.2025
Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

Nineteen killed in Kyiv

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Zelenskyy instructs MFA to clarify all facts regarding Hungary's decision to ban entry for serviceman

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

AD
AD