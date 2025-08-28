NATO Secretary General: We cannot be naive about Russia, we need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, called for "not being naive" with regard to the Russian Federation and for providing Ukrainians with everything they need for self-defense.

“Last night’s terrible attacks on Kyiv, killing so many innocent civilians, show yet again that we cannot be naïve about Russia. We need to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself & secure a lasting peace,” he said on X.