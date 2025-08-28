Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:32 28.08.2025

Von der Leyen tells Zelenskyy about preparation of 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, coordination with other partners

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the results of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on Thursday night and expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support.

“We discussed our diplomatic efforts to stop the killings, to end this unprovoked Russian aggression, and to guarantee real security for our people. There is much work being done at various levels precisely for this purpose. But until Russia takes real steps toward peace, the pressure on it must be intensified. Ursula shared updates on the preparation of the 19th EU sanctions package and coordination with other partners,” Zelenskyy said on X following the talks.

He also reported that he discussed with the head of the European Commission Ukraine’s path to European integration and the simultaneous opening of a negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.

“We expect a positive decision in the near future,” Zelenskyy added.

