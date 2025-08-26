Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 26.08.2025

Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

Approval by the Council of the European Union of the renewal of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which provides for a significant increase in quotas for the export of sensitive agricultural products to the EU compared to those that were in force before the introduction of autonomous trade measures (ATM) in 2022, is expected in September 2025, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said.

In a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, he said that these changes would be submitted to the EU Council meeting in the same form as they were previously approved by the European Commission at the end of June, despite some calls to revise these previous agreements.

Kachka is confident that the EU Council will make a positive decision on this issue.

As reported, the autonomous trade measures introduced in 2022 ceased to operate on June 5 of this year, after which the quotas were renewed in accordance with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, of which the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement (DCFTA) is a part.

After approval by the EU Council, the changes to the agreement must be officially approved by the EU-Ukraine Association Committee.

Kachka previously emphasized that the renewal of the agreement will allow preserving the trade volumes achieved during the period of operation of the autonomous trade measures, while in the absence of such changes, Ukraine's potential losses were estimated at $800 million.

Tags: #kachka #agricultural #eu

