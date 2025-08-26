Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

Following a meeting with colleagues from the United States, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland and Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that pressure on Russia should be increased and that Ukraine needs security guarantees.

"Putin must prove to the world that he is finally ready to end the war against Ukraine. Yesterday I spoke with my colleagues. We are unanimous: Ukraine needs security guarantees. Pressure on Russia must be increased," he wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

As reported, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European foreign ministers, as well as Ukraine, joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Ukraine would demand security guarantees that would be as close as possible to the level of NATO membership.