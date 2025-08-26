Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Another girl was returned from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the Ukrainian President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, said head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Despite years of pressure and restrictions, she continued her studies at a Ukrainian school online and dreamed of an education and a future in a free Ukraine. Today, this girl is safe, close to her family, receiving the necessary support and preparing to enter a Ukrainian university," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and other partners for their assistance in rescuing the boy.

On July 25, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Daria Zarivna reported that within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, 1,458 children have already been returned, but more than 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under the control of the enemy, the President’s Office reports.