10:38 26.08.2025

Rubio, European FMs discuss joint steps to stop war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European and Ukrainian foreign ministers joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, said US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggott.

According to Piggott, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas took part in a telephone conversation.

The parties “agreed to continue cooperation in diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting negotiated settlement.”

