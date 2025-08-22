Interfax-Ukraine
19:09 22.08.2025

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

Zaporizhia NPP has been connected to one external power line for more than three months, which is the longest period of time when there was no backup line at the site, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

"The ZNPP has been connected to a single off-site power line for over three months. The IAEA teams will continue to monitor the external power situation, which continues to be extremely fragile. This is now the longest period of time when the site has not had a back-up power line," the agency said.

"At Ukraine’s three operating NPPs, two of their nine reactors are shut down for maintenance and refuelling, which includes work on some off-site power lines. Over the past weekend, two reactor units had their power levels reduced due to grid limitations. Both have since returned to nominal power levels," it said.

"Over the weekend, the IAEA team based at the ZNPP was informed of a newly constructed dam to isolate one of ZNPP’s channels from its cooling pond. This channel currently supplies water for the cooling of several plant systems, such as unit transformers that provide power to the site’s six reactor units, which is needed for the operation of their safety systems," the report reads.

"The IAEA team has also been informed that the site is pumping water from the cooling pond into the isolated part of this channel and that the current water level in the channel is more than a meter above the point where cooling pumps would cease to operate," it reads.

"Over the past week, the IAEA team at the ZNPP reported hearing military activities almost every day, and the IAEA teams present at the Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Pivdennoukrainsk NPPs and the Chornobyl NPP site heard air raid alarms nearly every day, as well," the agency noted.

Tags: #znpp #energy #iaea

