19:01 15.08.2025

AI-powered UAV which destroys targets more than 50 km away, presented by 3rd Assault Brigade

Engineers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade together with the Omnitech company have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle "Dophina Spider" capable of performing tasks at a distance of more than 50 kilometers thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, and are already using it on the battlefield.

"The key feature is the use of artificial intelligence algorithms that allow the device to autonomously fix on the terrain and provide uninterrupted communication for strike UAVs deep behind enemy lines. This allows Ukrainian units to destroy air defense systems, logistics and other priority targets where the enemy does not expect an attack," the brigade's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

It is reported that the drone is named after a fallen comrade, and it is already operating at the front, providing Ukraine with an advantage on the battlefield.

"The development surpasses foreign analogues in a number of technical characteristics. It was codified for introduction into the troops with the support of the Brave1 defense cluster," the brigade said.

Tags: #brave1 #3_brigade

