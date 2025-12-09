Peace talks need to return to ceasefire proposal — MP Merezhko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksandr.merezhko.2025/

In the negotiations on achieving peace, it is necessary to return to the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People) has said.

"In essence, nothing has changed. The Kremlin dictator has not abandoned his ultimatum demands and has no intention of seriously and in good faith conducting negotiations. In general, it is very naive to count on the fact that even if any agreement is reached, Putin will adhere to it. There is only one more or less realistic option - to return to the proposal of US President Donald Trump for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line. And only after that to start negotiations," Merezhko told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, commenting on the progress of the negotiations.

According to the MP, the negotiations must be held under strong sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies, which fuel the Russian military machine.

"Negotiations alone can bring peace closer, but pressure on Putin and the provision of adequate military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, security guarantees for Ukraine are important in the event of a ceasefire. Today, the only reliable security guarantee for Ukraine is its membership in NATO," the MP emphasized.