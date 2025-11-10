MP Zheleznyak reports searches of Justice Minister Halushchenko, initiates his resignation in Rada

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) has said anti-corruption agencies searched the residedences of the Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko and the offices Joint Stock Company National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (JSC NNEGC) Energoatom".

"And Herman Halushchenko was also searched by National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). What a coincidence. And that’s not all," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

"And they’re talking about Energoatom too. It’s not just a day, it’s a holiday," he added later.

According to the MP, "Mindich, Herman, Energoatom - all in one of our investigations and then one application to NABU."

Later, Zheleznyak said that he initiated the dismissal of Halushchenko, as well as Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"I submitted a request to Parliament to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the position of Minister of Justice (and de facto Minister of Energy). "For systemic corruption, failure to prepare for the protection of the energy sector and connections with the traitor Derkach," he wrote.

"I have also submitted a resolution to the Rada to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk, the de jure Minister of Energy, from her position. She is also a representative of Mindich’s interests in the Government, before that she represented his interests as the Minister of Ecology," the MP added.

Earlier, information appeared about the NABU searches on the morning of November 10 of the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Tymur Mindich, and Zheleznyak reported that he left Ukraine right before the searches and "will be hiding in Israel and Austria."