Interfax-Ukraine
16:34 27.09.2025

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Photo: "Мілітарний"

Ukraine has already launched a strong system for the production of drones-interceptors and there are many Ukrainian companies that understand how to do it, but funding is not enough, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Regarding full funding, for example, for interceptors. We have already launched a strong system for their production, we already have many Ukrainian companies that understand how to do it, funding is not enough. That is, today there are not enough forces to take appropriate steps," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

