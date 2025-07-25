Our regional representation needs to be strengthened – Language Ombudswoman

Olena Ivanovska, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, believes it is necessary to strengthen the representation of the Language Ombudsman in the regions.

"I am in this position so that the Ukrainian cause develops, so that the institution is strengthened. I hope that the achievements that you have had with the Secretariat will continue. Our representation in the regions needs to be strengthened, and I really hope that you, representatives of public organizations, will lend your shoulder to help. Only through cooperation, interaction, and mutual assistance can we achieve the desired result," the Secretariat of the Language Ombudsman said in a statement following the meeting with representatives of the "Language Unites" community.

It is noted that the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the state language policy and strengthening the positions of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life.

In particular, it was about: strengthening joint control over compliance with the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language," protecting the rights of citizens to receive information and services in the state language, developing a network of free courses for studying and improving the Ukrainian language, supporting Ukrainian citizens abroad in preserving their linguistic identity, involving volunteers in joint monitoring of violations of language legislation and implementing joint initiatives aimed at establishing the

Ukrainian language in education, culture, media, the digital environment and the service sector. The Commissioner also emphasized the importance of constant dialogue with civil society as a necessary condition for an effective language policy.