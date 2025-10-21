Ukrainian children's content shapes family language cultureUkrainian children's content shapes family language culture

Photo: https://corp.suspilne.media/

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska has taken part in the public presentation of a new application from the Public Broadcasting Company Brobaks, which collects Ukrainian content for children.

"Children's content in Ukrainian is the basis for forming a linguistic environment in the family. Through favorite fairy tales, songs, and games, children naturally acquire the language, learn to think, feel, and communicate emotionally in it," Ivanovska was quoted as saying by the press service.

The Commissioner emphasized that supporting the national cultural product and creating a space where a child grows up in the Ukrainian context should be among the main priorities of the state.

Earlier, the Public Broadcasting Company reported that it presented the first digital platform for children based on the OTT (over-the-top) prototype.

The application has already collected more than 250 hours of Ukrainian content: animated series and full-length films, educational programs, audio fairy tales, as well as cartoons with sign language translation. Currently, the application is in test mode and will be updated.