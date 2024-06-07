Economy

14:47 07.06.2024

Talk about 2025 state budget deficit premature; Finance Ministry looking for extra internal sources of defense financing - minister

It is too early to talk about the parameters of the budget deficit for next year at the moment, says Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, since the key parameter that determines it will be the intensity of hostilities.

"Regarding the 2025 deficit, again, it is now premature to talk about the parameters of the deficit, because the key parameter is how intense the war will be in Ukraine," he said at the Government Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Marchenko also said that the ministry is making calculations and looking for the most optimal option to cover the budgetary needs for the defense and security sector.

"At the moment, I should note that this issue has not yet been fully calculated. As soon as we have the appropriate initiatives, we will turn to you (Rada) with appropriate proposals. Again, these issues are primarily related to security and defense sector," he explained.

The minister noted that Ukraine has already received $11.8 billion in external revenues from partners out of the $38 billion required this year. Regarding the remaining part of the funds, he emphasized that "all assurances regarding the provision of this assistance have already been received."

"That is, we have a calculation that if we can resolve all issues regarding reforms in a timely manner, adopt the relevant bills, adopt the relevant government acts, we will have funds in the amount of $38 billion before the end of the year, and this will allow us to completely cover social and humanitarian expenses," Marchenko said.

