Economy

20:32 11.04.2024

Ukraine will face electricity deficit of 3 GW in May - ex-Minister of Energy

1 min read
Ukraine will face a power shortage of 3 GW in May.

This was announced by Olha Buslavets, former Minister of Energy and Advisor to the General Director for Energy Issues at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, during the presentation on how can the Ukrainian economy withstand new blows to the energy sector at the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

According to her, such a deficit will be largely due to scheduled repairs of nuclear power units against the backdrop of critical destruction of thermal and hydroelectric generation due to enemy attacks.

"Energoatom will almost halve its power in May, taking its units out for repairs. And I don’t know how we will cover these 3 GW of power,” Buslavets said.

According to the former ministry of energy, the current level of damage to thermal generation is about 85%, and to hydroelectric generation – about 50%. At the same time, the possibility of partially covering the electricity deficit by importing it to individual regions and economic islands is limited by the capacity of the energy system.

