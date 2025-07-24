48 MPs support measure restoring NABU/SAPO independence

48 MPs have signed the bill on the restoration of independence of anti-corruption institutions, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction), head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, has said.

"The law on the restoration of independence of National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) was signed by 48 MPs from different factions. We are registering it. Tomorrow you can vote. Turbo mode, turbo mode. Your move, Mr. President," Yurchyshyn said on Facebook on Thursday.