State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

The head of the Assets Tracing and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma announced her support for the law on limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), which was adopted by the parliament and signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 22.

"The state has taken the right steps. Order is being restored in the country. I support bill 12414," the head of ARMA said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The anti-corruption infrastructure works and will work. Only without Russian influences - everything needs to be cleansed of this. And there should be more justice," she added.

Duma said she has personally faced reputational challenges.

"In 2023, I headed an agency that had the most negative reputation. We were faced with a complete lack of international technical assistance and blocked management of Russian corporate rights," the head of ARMA wrote.

"Then, individuals began to push for a pseudo-reform of ARMA, despite the fact that my team had already introduced transparent rules and procedures, and the government bill was ready. This pseudo-reform was promoted by familiar faces who always used international partners, not providing them with truthful information, framing Ukraine and forming an image of a "corrupt state" from it. For what? So that more funds would be allocated to them," Duma said.

ARMA, as the head of the institution stated, is an invariable part of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, created at the request of the EU and international partners.

"We were able to ensure that all our comments were taken into account in the final version of the draft law on the reform of the ARMA. Not with the anti-constitutional norms of lobbyist deputies, but in the interests of the state, with care for defenders, and against the aggressor country," she emphasized.

Duma believes that now the Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption systems "are stronger than ever, and I am confident that true justice and the rule of law will defeat all manipulations and substitutions of concepts."

"And finally: state, anti-corruption, and law enforcement agencies must be united and work in synergy," she said.