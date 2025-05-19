Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Information about animals with mutations in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone is fiction, noted Chairman of the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, Hryhoriy Ischenko.

"There are many historical videos on the Internet that show that in the first years after the accident there really were animals at the station that mutated, and this was even visible externally. Now we have never seen anything like this. I have been going there for over 20 years," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to Ischenko, animals living in contaminated areas may get sick and live shorter lives, but no genetic mutations are observed.