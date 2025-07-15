State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

The State Forestry Agency is working on several major projects that will increase the transparency of processes and counteract corruption schemes, said the head of the agency Viktor Smal, who appeared at the Media Center of Ukraine with the CEO of the State Enterprise LIAC (Forestry Innovation and Analytical Center) Hamlet Pogosyan.

"In just a few years, we have digitized the main permitting documents. Currently, we have an e-logging ticket, an e-certificate of origin of wood, an e-way bill of lading, mandatory for all forest users, and photo recording of all cargoes. And the use of the electronic timber accounting system (EDI) is mandatory for all forest users," said Smal.

According to him, the digitization of key processes in the forest industry is ongoing. The team is currently working on several major projects.

"We have started work on a system of global control over the movement of all timber trucks in the country, as well as on the creation of a new generation of EDI. We are creating one of the best chains of traceability of timber movement in Europe," Smal explained.

The main task in the reform process, according to him, is to minimize the human factor. In particular, we are talking about possible interference by EDI operators in databases. According to him, in 2024, the State Forestry Agency initiated an internal audit for internal security reasons regarding the likelihood of such facts.

"Then, all inspection materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies and cyber police were involved to change the information security policy," Smal assured.

He added that the new management of LIAC, which ensures the operation of the electronic timber circulation system, is working to establish control over all operations related to entering data into the system.

"I would like to emphasize that since the end of 2024, not a single case of illegal interference has been recorded in the EDI system. This is not a coincidence or a temporary phenomenon, but the result of deep systemic work carried out by the new team of the State Forestry Agency LIAC, Hamlet Pogosyan said.

According to him, over the years, vulnerabilities have accumulated in the system that could be used by dishonest employees. However, the new team of the LIAC has eliminated these problems in just a few months of work, in particular, a new procedure for making changes to the EDI and an electronic monitoring system are already in effect, and an Internal Security Sector has also been created.

"I emphasize once again: we do not tolerate any manifestations of dishonesty. Maximum transparency of the work of individual systems and the industry as a whole is our goal. And step by step we are getting closer to it," he added.