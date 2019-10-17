Press Conferences

12:32 17.10.2019

State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

KYIV. Oct 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine's State Forest Resources Agency has launched a pilot project of an electronic registry of logging permits, Viktor Melnychenko, the Director General of the agency's Forestry Innovation and Analysis Center, has said.

"This is a register of permits that give the right to carry out business activities related to the harvesting of wood. The register of logging tickets covers the entire territory of Ukraine. We collected all the data in one place and started making it available to the public about a month ago," Melnychenko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Melnychenko said as of October 16 information on 27,000 issued permits for timber harvesting was published in the register.

In addition, the center presented an online map of timber felling, which also works in a pilot mode and extends to three regions, including Chernihiv, Poltava, and Rivne.

"Today we are working on a system of graphical display of logging on a map of Ukraine in three pilot regions. A month since we started uploading maps. Now we are solving a number of technical issues. By the end of the year, we plan to extend the project to all of Ukraine for enterprises of the State Forest Resources Agency," Melnychenko said.

In addition, the center plans to launch a register of forest tickets for the industrial gathering of berries, mushrooms, honey, and medicinal herbs. The project is at the final stage of development.

Melnychenko said he expects the parliament to consider and adopt a number of legislative initiatives that will allow the distribution of the electronic wood accounting system, a register of logging and forest tickets and an online logging map for all permanent forest users who also harvest wood, regardless of subordination.

A logging ticket is permission to harvest wood and contains information about the location and volume of the workpiece. The document is issued by the regional forestry and hunting departments at the agency.

The total forest area of Ukraine is about 10.4 million hectares. The forest cover of the country is 15.9%.

Some 7.6 million ha of forests are subordinated to the State Forest Resources Agency (73% of the Forest Fund of Ukraine).

