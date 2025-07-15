Interfax-Ukraine
Ukrainian Statehood Day unites generations, inspires faith in country - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted the importance of Ukrainian Statehood Day for the resilience of Ukrainians and mutual assistance in difficult times.

"On July 15, we celebrate an important day - the Day of our Statehood. The Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine. This day is about connection. About all the stages of our statehood and what unites dozens of generations - those who lived on this land a thousand years ago and those who live now. And always on this land life wins, values and our character prevail. The best thing about our people is that, despite the war, tears and pain, they have preserved their humanity, they protect each other, and therefore - they protect their state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address on the occasion of the holiday, published on his official website on Tuesday.

He noted that "over the centuries, both in Russia and in the Sich, in all eras, no matter what enemy comes from which side, nothing hostile has taken root on this land and has not taken root here." "We are simply people who defend our home, our home, and we cannot do otherwise, because we do not want otherwise. We do not want Russia to be here. That is the whole truth," the head of state said. The President added that the path from the baptism of Russia - Ukraine to the present and the experience of each generation "helps us to hold on today, to believe in ourselves, to believe in Ukraine, to believe that we can." "Because Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here, Ukrainians will be here," Zelenskyy said.

